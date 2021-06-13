Fourthstone LLC Sells 2,302 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC)

Fourthstone LLC cut its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. First National makes up approximately 4.1% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 9.77% of First National worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First National by 82.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,841.20. Also, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 8,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $151,788.71. Insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FXNC opened at $19.70 on Friday. First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

