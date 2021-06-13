Fourthstone LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 109.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Investar comprises 0.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fourthstone LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Investar by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth $229,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

