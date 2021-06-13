Foundry Partners LLC Sells 9,329 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last three months. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFPI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.21. 234,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,517. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

