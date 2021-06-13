Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,590 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of W. P. Carey worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 589,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

