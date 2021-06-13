Foundry Partners LLC Invests $13.99 Million in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 501,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,988,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.30% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 465,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,384. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

