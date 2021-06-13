Foundry Partners LLC Has $16.39 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 554,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,687. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.