Foundry Partners LLC Buys 19,125 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $25,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.07. 1,518,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,136. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.68.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

