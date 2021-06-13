Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after buying an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

FBHS opened at $98.69 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

