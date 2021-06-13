Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $25.93. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 2,826 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

