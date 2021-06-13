Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $93,144.60 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $93,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flux Power alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Johnson sold 46,963 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $515,184.11.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Johnson sold 13,738 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $144,523.76.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Johnson sold 9,848 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $106,062.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,910.00.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 439.98% and a negative net margin of 63.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 16.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 101,741 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 73.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 104,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 210,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $3,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.