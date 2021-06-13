Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FLXT stock remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 481,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.