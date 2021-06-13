Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVE opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $191.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

