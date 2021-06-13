First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FYC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $77.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 124,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 81,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period.

