First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 4.6% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 1.48% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $95,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after buying an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 207,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after acquiring an additional 445,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. 1,061,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.