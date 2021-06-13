First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 92.8% in May

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the May 13th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $56.35. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

