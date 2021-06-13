First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Down 88.7% in May

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the May 13th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LDSF stock remained flat at $$20.34 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,097,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 394,025 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $13,114,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter.

