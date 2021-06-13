First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 139.0% in May

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 139.0% from the May 13th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

