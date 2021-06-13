First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Amazon.com by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,293.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,503.35 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.