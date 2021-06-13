First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,625 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 79,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,944.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 57,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,705 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 126,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

