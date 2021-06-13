First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 666 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1,280.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

PLNT stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.64, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.08.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 over the last ninety days. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

