First Horizon Advisors Inc. Invests $42,000 in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $40.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66.

