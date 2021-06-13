First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,780,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,245,000 after acquiring an additional 694,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,748,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after acquiring an additional 670,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 607,870 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NYSE DCP opened at $30.76 on Friday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

