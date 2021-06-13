First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 207,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

