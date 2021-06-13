First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DORM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $102.93 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

