First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 26.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 257,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,538 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $852,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 344,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNV. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.85.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

