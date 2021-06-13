First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 1st

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $51.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

