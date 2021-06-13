First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) versus Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Omni Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $714.09 million 3.45 $155.81 million $1.67 15.16 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Financial Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Bancorp. and Omni Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given First Financial Bancorp.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial Bancorp. is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 24.85% 8.09% 1.14% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property, such as one to four family residential housing units or commercial property comprising owner-occupied and/or investor income producing real estate consisting of apartments, shopping centers, or office buildings; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and lease and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 143 full service banking centers, 32 of which are leased facilities. It operates 63 banking centers in Ohio, three banking centers in Illinois, 63 banking centers in Indiana, and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

