FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.61. 1,589,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,490. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.