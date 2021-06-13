FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,556 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,924,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,518. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

