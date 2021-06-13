Financial Survey: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) versus Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -11.05% -4.15% -1.40% Tejon Ranch -2.89% -0.25% -0.21%

This table compares Gazit Globe and Tejon Ranch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $772.49 million 1.71 $183.86 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $37.83 million 10.62 -$740,000.00 ($0.03) -508.33

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gazit Globe and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Gazit Globe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Gazit Globe Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to two auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, a full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes in 835 acres, almonds in 2,281 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 626 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 720 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

