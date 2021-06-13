Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $217,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 49,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 140,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.5% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

