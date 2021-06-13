Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 67 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $231.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

