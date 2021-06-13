Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,147 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 80,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.