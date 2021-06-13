Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,115 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

CSCO opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.