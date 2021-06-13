Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.