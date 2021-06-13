Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $488.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.45 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

