Financial Analysis: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GoodRx and JOYY, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44 JOYY 0 0 6 0 3.00

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.94%. JOYY has a consensus price target of $128.80, suggesting a potential upside of 76.68%. Given JOYY’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JOYY is more favorable than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A JOYY 42.81% 2.39% 1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and JOYY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 26.24 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -38.31 JOYY $2.03 billion 2.87 $1.48 billion ($2.18) -33.44

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JOYY beats GoodRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

