Financial Analysis: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems N/A N/A N/A Intel 23.93% 27.59% 14.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegro MicroSystems and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Intel 13 12 13 0 2.00

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.32%. Intel has a consensus price target of $62.76, indicating a potential upside of 8.48%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Intel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.70 $17.95 million $0.24 114.46 Intel $77.87 billion 3.00 $20.90 billion $5.30 10.92

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intel beats Allegro MicroSystems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has a strategic partnership with MILA to develop and apply advances in artificial intelligence methods for enhancing the search in the space of drugs. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

