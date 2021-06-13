Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

