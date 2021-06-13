Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

