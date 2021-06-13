Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Achieves $17,313.04

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,313.04 and approximately $17.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00172529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00191277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.79 or 0.01133160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,287.16 or 1.00173562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

