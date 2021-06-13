FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

