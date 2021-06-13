FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of FARO Technologies worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

