Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $84,200.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total value of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00.

FB stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.37. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

