Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.