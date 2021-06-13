EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $4.00 to $7.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares lowered EXFO from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. On average, analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.