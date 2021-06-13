exactEarth (TSE:XCT) PT Raised to C$2.00

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

TSE XCT opened at C$1.42 on Friday. exactEarth has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52. The company has a market cap of C$70.17 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that exactEarth will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the automatic identification system (AIS) messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive, which gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

