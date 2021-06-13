Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 699,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

