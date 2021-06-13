EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EUSP stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. EuroSite Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

