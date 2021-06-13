Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the May 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EUXTF remained flat at $$108.97 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

