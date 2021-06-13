EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.69

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.69 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.24). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.24), with a volume of 14,344 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £52,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.69.

About EU supply (LON:EUSP)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

